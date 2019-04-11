All apartments in La Mirada
La Mirada, CA
14945 Excelsior Drive
Last updated April 11 2019

14945 Excelsior Drive

14945 Excelsior Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14945 Excelsior Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
garage
Quaint Mid Century Modern Ranch Style Home - Walk to elementary school, shopping, gym & more! This 3 bed. 2 ba. home has been loved. Beautiful hardwood floors, new interior paint, new large soaking tub, new flooring in kitchen & baths. Not a stitch of carpet! Perfect for allergy sufferers. Living room & formal dining room boast exquisite wood exposed beams, something all designers copy today! Eating area in kitchen, separate bed/bath on one side of home. Lovely quiet backyard, with fruit trees, loads of grassy area & terracotta tile patio, perfect for entertaining! Home has large 2 car garage. This property is truly clean as a whistle & ready for you today! Owners are seeking tenants with good credit & stable employment. NO multiple families or roommates. All applicants over 18 will be required to provide application, current credit report, 2 months pay stubs & background check. Proof of renters insurance will be required upon occupying & direct deposit will be required monthly for rent. DO NOT WAIT on this home as it is sure to lease in a heartbeat! Gardener provided, tenant to pay all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14945 Excelsior Drive have any available units?
14945 Excelsior Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14945 Excelsior Drive have?
Some of 14945 Excelsior Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14945 Excelsior Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14945 Excelsior Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14945 Excelsior Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14945 Excelsior Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14945 Excelsior Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14945 Excelsior Drive offers parking.
Does 14945 Excelsior Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14945 Excelsior Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14945 Excelsior Drive have a pool?
No, 14945 Excelsior Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14945 Excelsior Drive have accessible units?
No, 14945 Excelsior Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14945 Excelsior Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14945 Excelsior Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14945 Excelsior Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14945 Excelsior Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
