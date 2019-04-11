14945 Excelsior Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym garage

Quaint Mid Century Modern Ranch Style Home - Walk to elementary school, shopping, gym & more! This 3 bed. 2 ba. home has been loved. Beautiful hardwood floors, new interior paint, new large soaking tub, new flooring in kitchen & baths. Not a stitch of carpet! Perfect for allergy sufferers. Living room & formal dining room boast exquisite wood exposed beams, something all designers copy today! Eating area in kitchen, separate bed/bath on one side of home. Lovely quiet backyard, with fruit trees, loads of grassy area & terracotta tile patio, perfect for entertaining! Home has large 2 car garage. This property is truly clean as a whistle & ready for you today! Owners are seeking tenants with good credit & stable employment. NO multiple families or roommates. All applicants over 18 will be required to provide application, current credit report, 2 months pay stubs & background check. Proof of renters insurance will be required upon occupying & direct deposit will be required monthly for rent. DO NOT WAIT on this home as it is sure to lease in a heartbeat! Gardener provided, tenant to pay all other utilities.