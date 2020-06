Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all three bedrooms, 2 car garage.



Go to the website rentfrompeter.com to see the video walk through. Strong credit and 12 months of proof of on time payments required.



(RLNE5588020)