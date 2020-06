Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot across from Eastwood Elementary School. Home has been freshly painted inside and has hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms are upstairs and 1 bedroom is downstairs. There is a bathroom on each floor and a step down family room with a red brick corner fireplace (gas only - no wood!) of the living room. The washer & dryer hookups are located on the covered back patio. Owner will consider a pet.