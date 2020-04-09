Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada
$2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit
14744 Grayville Drive
La Mirada CA 90638
Large formal living room and formal dining room. Also there is a large den with surround sound speakers already mounted. Large master bedroom with office attached. Hardwood floors throughout the home, no carpet. Central AC and Heat. Washer and dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.
Video Walk Through
https://youtu.be/QXB2C_9Ds60
(RLNE5074917)