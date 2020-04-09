All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 14744 Grayville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
14744 Grayville Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:47 AM

14744 Grayville Drive

14744 Grayville Drive · (562) 281-5859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14744 Grayville Drive · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
pool table
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada

$2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit

14744 Grayville Drive
La Mirada CA 90638

Large formal living room and formal dining room. Also there is a large den with surround sound speakers already mounted. Large master bedroom with office attached. Hardwood floors throughout the home, no carpet. Central AC and Heat. Washer and dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.
Video Walk Through

https://youtu.be/QXB2C_9Ds60

(RLNE5074917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14744 Grayville Drive have any available units?
14744 Grayville Drive has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14744 Grayville Drive have?
Some of 14744 Grayville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14744 Grayville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14744 Grayville Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14744 Grayville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14744 Grayville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14744 Grayville Drive offer parking?
No, 14744 Grayville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14744 Grayville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14744 Grayville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14744 Grayville Drive have a pool?
No, 14744 Grayville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14744 Grayville Drive have accessible units?
No, 14744 Grayville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14744 Grayville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14744 Grayville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14744 Grayville Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14744 Grayville Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14744 Grayville Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity