Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning pool table carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table

3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada



$2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit



14744 Grayville Drive

La Mirada CA 90638



Large formal living room and formal dining room. Also there is a large den with surround sound speakers already mounted. Large master bedroom with office attached. Hardwood floors throughout the home, no carpet. Central AC and Heat. Washer and dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.

Video Walk Through



https://youtu.be/QXB2C_9Ds60



(RLNE5074917)