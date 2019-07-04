14727 RAGAN DRIVE

Amenities

EXCELLENT HOUSE!!! - This Exceptional 4 bedroom 3 bath house is excellent !! Large space throughout house . Large kitchen window with lots of airy Granite counter tops and Island open space appliances are Top of the line stainless steel Themador Range and Large Viking stainless steel Fridge .Living room spacious with Fireplace . Open dining area that overlooks back yard with Nice Pool/spa with lots of space built in BBQ area Paint modern deco color scheme, Custom ceramic tile throughout house (owners pride) Bathrooms all decorated with beautiful ceramic /porcelain tile. Include Central Heat /AC 2 Car attached garage access through house. Landscape is well maintain and gives home nice curb appeal. 1 year lease $ 3475.00 and $3500.00 security deposit ,This house has lots of room and privacy , we do credit checks on adults over 18. Please visit website for more information leave guest card , viewing by appointment only SORRY house will NOT be offered as Dorm style housing . faster answers to your questions not found here please email letty@lionproperties.com



(RLNE3014419)