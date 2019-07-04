All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 14727 RAGAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
14727 RAGAN DRIVE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

14727 RAGAN DRIVE

14727 Ragan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14727 Ragan Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
EXCELLENT HOUSE!!! - This Exceptional 4 bedroom 3 bath house is excellent !! Large space throughout house . Large kitchen window with lots of airy Granite counter tops and Island open space appliances are Top of the line stainless steel Themador Range and Large Viking stainless steel Fridge .Living room spacious with Fireplace . Open dining area that overlooks back yard with Nice Pool/spa with lots of space built in BBQ area Paint modern deco color scheme, Custom ceramic tile throughout house (owners pride) Bathrooms all decorated with beautiful ceramic /porcelain tile. Include Central Heat /AC 2 Car attached garage access through house. Landscape is well maintain and gives home nice curb appeal. 1 year lease $ 3475.00 and $3500.00 security deposit ,This house has lots of room and privacy , we do credit checks on adults over 18. Please visit website for more information leave guest card , viewing by appointment only SORRY house will NOT be offered as Dorm style housing . faster answers to your questions not found here please email letty@lionproperties.com

(RLNE3014419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14727 RAGAN DRIVE have any available units?
14727 RAGAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14727 RAGAN DRIVE have?
Some of 14727 RAGAN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14727 RAGAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14727 RAGAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14727 RAGAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14727 RAGAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14727 RAGAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14727 RAGAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14727 RAGAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14727 RAGAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14727 RAGAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14727 RAGAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14727 RAGAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14727 RAGAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14727 RAGAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14727 RAGAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14727 RAGAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14727 RAGAN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles