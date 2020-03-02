All apartments in La Mirada
La Mirada, CA
14617 Adelfa Drive
14617 Adelfa Drive

14617 Adelfa Drive
La Mirada
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

14617 Adelfa Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Smooth surface hardwood flooring throughout entire house. Fresh paint throughout. Galley kitchen with access to laundry room. Living room includes recessed lighting, area for table and slider to backyard. Kitchen includes Gas Stove, Microwave, dishwasher and eating area. Coat closet and storage closet in hallway. Master bedroom's bathroom has bathroom that is also accessible to guests if needed. One of the back bedrooms has a slider access to backyard. Backyard is large with storage shed, covered patio that is great for entertaining, grass area, play gym, and access to garage. The 2 car garage is just steps to laundry room and kitchen. Extra parking spaces in driveway along with 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14617 Adelfa Drive have any available units?
14617 Adelfa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14617 Adelfa Drive have?
Some of 14617 Adelfa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14617 Adelfa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14617 Adelfa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14617 Adelfa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14617 Adelfa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14617 Adelfa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14617 Adelfa Drive offers parking.
Does 14617 Adelfa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14617 Adelfa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14617 Adelfa Drive have a pool?
No, 14617 Adelfa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14617 Adelfa Drive have accessible units?
No, 14617 Adelfa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14617 Adelfa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14617 Adelfa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14617 Adelfa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14617 Adelfa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
