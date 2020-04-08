All apartments in La Mirada
14615 Mansa Dr.

14615 Mansa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14615 Mansa Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in La Mirada - We are now offering a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of La Mirada. It offers a spaces kitchen dining room and through. This property comes with a Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and washer dryer hookups.

To schedule an appointment please call our leasing agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104 or our office at (562) 908-1415.

Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com

** No Pets**

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415

Professionally Managed By PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14615 Mansa Dr. have any available units?
14615 Mansa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14615 Mansa Dr. have?
Some of 14615 Mansa Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14615 Mansa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14615 Mansa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14615 Mansa Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14615 Mansa Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14615 Mansa Dr. offer parking?
No, 14615 Mansa Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 14615 Mansa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14615 Mansa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14615 Mansa Dr. have a pool?
No, 14615 Mansa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14615 Mansa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14615 Mansa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14615 Mansa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14615 Mansa Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14615 Mansa Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14615 Mansa Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

