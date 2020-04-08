14615 Mansa Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in La Mirada - We are now offering a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of La Mirada. It offers a spaces kitchen dining room and through. This property comes with a Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and washer dryer hookups.
To schedule an appointment please call our leasing agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104 or our office at (562) 908-1415.
Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com
** No Pets**
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
