14615 La Pluma Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638 La Mirada
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New! New! New! All new paints are done inside and outside. All new wood floor. All new kitchen cabinets with island of granite counter top.. All new tiled bathroom with new vanities. New recessed lightings through out the house. Central A/C. Walk to golf course and lake. Move in ready anytime. Please call Thomas for private showing at 562-274-3593.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14615 La Pluma Drive have any available units?
14615 La Pluma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14615 La Pluma Drive have?
Some of 14615 La Pluma Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14615 La Pluma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14615 La Pluma Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.