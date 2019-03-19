All apartments in La Mirada
14615 La Pluma Drive

14615 La Pluma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14615 La Pluma Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
New! New! New! All new paints are done inside and outside. All new wood floor. All new kitchen cabinets with island of granite counter top.. All new tiled bathroom with new vanities. New recessed lightings through out the house. Central A/C. Walk to golf course and lake. Move in ready anytime.
Please call Thomas for private showing at 562-274-3593.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14615 La Pluma Drive have any available units?
14615 La Pluma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14615 La Pluma Drive have?
Some of 14615 La Pluma Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14615 La Pluma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14615 La Pluma Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14615 La Pluma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14615 La Pluma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14615 La Pluma Drive offer parking?
No, 14615 La Pluma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14615 La Pluma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14615 La Pluma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14615 La Pluma Drive have a pool?
No, 14615 La Pluma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14615 La Pluma Drive have accessible units?
No, 14615 La Pluma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14615 La Pluma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14615 La Pluma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14615 La Pluma Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14615 La Pluma Drive has units with air conditioning.
