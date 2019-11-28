All apartments in La Mirada
14332 Bora Dr

14332 Bora Drive
Location

14332 Bora Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home for entertaining. Features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, fireplace (for decorative purposes only), pool, and huge backyard with tall trees for shade.

Kitchen comes with a new stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer hook ups. 2 car garage plus driveway. Pets allowed with additional deposit (restrictions apply)

Move-In Costs
$45.00 Application / Screening fee.
$2,800.00 1st Month Rent
$2,800.00 Security Deposit
Additional $250.00 deposit per pet.
$250.00 Administration Fee
$25.00 Pet Application/ Screening Fee
Renters Insurance required as part of tenancy. 12 month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14332 Bora Dr have any available units?
14332 Bora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14332 Bora Dr have?
Some of 14332 Bora Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14332 Bora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14332 Bora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14332 Bora Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14332 Bora Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14332 Bora Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14332 Bora Dr offers parking.
Does 14332 Bora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14332 Bora Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14332 Bora Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14332 Bora Dr has a pool.
Does 14332 Bora Dr have accessible units?
No, 14332 Bora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14332 Bora Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14332 Bora Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14332 Bora Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14332 Bora Dr has units with air conditioning.

