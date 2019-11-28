14332 Bora Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home for entertaining. Features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, fireplace (for decorative purposes only), pool, and huge backyard with tall trees for shade.



Kitchen comes with a new stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer hook ups. 2 car garage plus driveway. Pets allowed with additional deposit (restrictions apply)



Move-In Costs

$45.00 Application / Screening fee.

$2,800.00 1st Month Rent

$2,800.00 Security Deposit

Additional $250.00 deposit per pet.

$250.00 Administration Fee

$25.00 Pet Application/ Screening Fee

Renters Insurance required as part of tenancy. 12 month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.