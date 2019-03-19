14332 ARANZA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, move-in condition, pride of ownership in a great location. 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Two car garage with extra storage space, Ceiling fans and wooden floors, beautiful gazebo and patio, great location. This beautiful home is perfect for entertaining. Relax and invite some friends over for lunch in a beautiful gazebo. Take a minute walk to the La Mirada Golf Course or La Mirada Regional park. Visit the water park Splash! La Mirada Aquatics Center on a hot summer day. Walking distance to La Pluma Elementary School and La Mirada High School.Numerous upgrades. Full copper pipes, automatic sprinklers in whole front yard, tankless water heater; remodelled bathrooms and kitchen. Motion detector lights araound the house and many,many more!