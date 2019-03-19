All apartments in La Mirada
14332 ARANZA Drive

14332 Aranza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14332 Aranza Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, move-in condition, pride of ownership in a great location. 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Two car garage with extra storage space, Ceiling fans and wooden floors, beautiful gazebo and patio, great location. This beautiful home is perfect for entertaining. Relax and invite some friends over for lunch in a beautiful gazebo. Take a minute walk to the La Mirada Golf Course or La Mirada Regional park. Visit the water park Splash! La Mirada Aquatics Center on a hot summer day. Walking distance to La Pluma Elementary School and La Mirada High School.Numerous upgrades. Full copper pipes, automatic sprinklers in whole front yard, tankless water heater; remodelled bathrooms and kitchen. Motion detector lights araound the house and many,many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14332 ARANZA Drive have any available units?
14332 ARANZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14332 ARANZA Drive have?
Some of 14332 ARANZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14332 ARANZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14332 ARANZA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14332 ARANZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14332 ARANZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14332 ARANZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14332 ARANZA Drive does offer parking.
Does 14332 ARANZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14332 ARANZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14332 ARANZA Drive have a pool?
No, 14332 ARANZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14332 ARANZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14332 ARANZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14332 ARANZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14332 ARANZA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14332 ARANZA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14332 ARANZA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
