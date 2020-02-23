14136 Visions Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A neatly maintained Executive corner lot home in the Somerset Gated Community. A multipurpose loft is located on the second level at the end of the hallway between bedrooms. Easy to maintain porcelain tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Granite counters in the kitchen with gas range and built in Microwave. Convenient separate laundry room located on the second level.Custom window blinds and plantation shutters on all windows and doors. Patio is fitted with patio cover with poured concrete and grass combination for easy maintenance.Two car attached garage and additional parking space on the extended driveway.