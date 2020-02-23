All apartments in La Mirada
14136 Visions Drive

14136 Visions Drive
Location

14136 Visions Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
Norwalk-La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A neatly maintained Executive corner lot home in the Somerset Gated Community. A multipurpose loft is located on the second level at the end of the hallway between bedrooms. Easy to maintain porcelain tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Granite counters in the kitchen with gas range and built in Microwave. Convenient separate laundry room located on the second level.Custom window blinds and plantation shutters on all windows and doors. Patio is fitted with patio cover with poured concrete and grass combination for easy maintenance.Two car attached garage and additional parking space on the extended driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14136 Visions Drive have any available units?
14136 Visions Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14136 Visions Drive have?
Some of 14136 Visions Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14136 Visions Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14136 Visions Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14136 Visions Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14136 Visions Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14136 Visions Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14136 Visions Drive offers parking.
Does 14136 Visions Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14136 Visions Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14136 Visions Drive have a pool?
No, 14136 Visions Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14136 Visions Drive have accessible units?
No, 14136 Visions Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14136 Visions Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14136 Visions Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14136 Visions Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14136 Visions Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

