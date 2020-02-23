14136 Visions Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638 Norwalk-La Mirada
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A neatly maintained Executive corner lot home in the Somerset Gated Community. A multipurpose loft is located on the second level at the end of the hallway between bedrooms. Easy to maintain porcelain tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Granite counters in the kitchen with gas range and built in Microwave. Convenient separate laundry room located on the second level.Custom window blinds and plantation shutters on all windows and doors. Patio is fitted with patio cover with poured concrete and grass combination for easy maintenance.Two car attached garage and additional parking space on the extended driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
