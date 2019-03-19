All apartments in La Mirada
14065 Lynmark St

14065 Lynmark Street · No Longer Available
Location

14065 Lynmark Street, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath single level detached home in La Mirada with 1144 Sqft on a large corner 5625 corner lot. New HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system installed. Great curb appeal with large driveway (RV parking possible!), 2 car garage with pedestrian door and washer/dryers hookups. Laminate wood flooring throughout! Open living area between kitchen, dining & living room! Newer kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances include range/oven, dishwasher & microwave. Living room features brick fireplace and view from sliding glass door to large backyard with covered patio made for entertaining! Close to Biola University, freeways, shopping, restaurants, parks & amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14065 Lynmark St have any available units?
14065 Lynmark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14065 Lynmark St have?
Some of 14065 Lynmark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14065 Lynmark St currently offering any rent specials?
14065 Lynmark St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14065 Lynmark St pet-friendly?
No, 14065 Lynmark St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14065 Lynmark St offer parking?
Yes, 14065 Lynmark St does offer parking.
Does 14065 Lynmark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14065 Lynmark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14065 Lynmark St have a pool?
No, 14065 Lynmark St does not have a pool.
Does 14065 Lynmark St have accessible units?
No, 14065 Lynmark St does not have accessible units.
Does 14065 Lynmark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14065 Lynmark St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14065 Lynmark St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14065 Lynmark St has units with air conditioning.
