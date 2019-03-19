14065 Lynmark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath single level detached home in La Mirada with 1144 Sqft on a large corner 5625 corner lot. New HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system installed. Great curb appeal with large driveway (RV parking possible!), 2 car garage with pedestrian door and washer/dryers hookups. Laminate wood flooring throughout! Open living area between kitchen, dining & living room! Newer kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances include range/oven, dishwasher & microwave. Living room features brick fireplace and view from sliding glass door to large backyard with covered patio made for entertaining! Close to Biola University, freeways, shopping, restaurants, parks & amenities.