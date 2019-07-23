All apartments in La Mirada
14022 Elmbrook Drive

14022 Elmbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14022 Elmbrook Dr, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This magnificent home is beautifully furnished and absolutely gorgeous. Recently rebuilt by owner inside and out to enhance functionality and curb appeal. The amenities include a kitchen boasts top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite counters and wood cabinetry; a faux fireplace; an energy efficient air-conditioning & heating, French sliding doors, dual pane windows, R-39 ceiling insulation & R-22 wall insulation, motorized entry gate, a 6ft. block wall for complete backyard privacy, a huge park like yard with automatic nightlights , automatic sprinklers and weekly gardener included in rent; and a tiled garage with remote control opener and lots of cabinet storage. HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED with top of the line furniture and appliances. There is too much to mention, YOU have to see it to believe it. NO PETS please! All tenants must have excellent credit!

Please Contact DEANNA (562) 397-4851 or JAMES (562-397-4850.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14022 Elmbrook Drive have any available units?
14022 Elmbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14022 Elmbrook Drive have?
Some of 14022 Elmbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14022 Elmbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14022 Elmbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14022 Elmbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14022 Elmbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14022 Elmbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14022 Elmbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 14022 Elmbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14022 Elmbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14022 Elmbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 14022 Elmbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14022 Elmbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 14022 Elmbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14022 Elmbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14022 Elmbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14022 Elmbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14022 Elmbrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

