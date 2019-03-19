14018 Avenida Espana

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home is located in "The Landmark Homes" Community and to all amenities of life! Close to schools (La Mirada HS and Biola University), parks, La Mirada Golf Course, Country Clubs, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, libraries, churches, and minuets away from major freeways. Poperty features access to community POOL and tennis court! This spacious home includes TWO living room areas; Formal living room features cathedral ceilings, double door entry, several tall windows for extra natural light, a double sided fireplace with fire glass, attached modern sitting area around fireplace, tile/laminated wood floor throughout, and open dinning room area. Family living room features an open floor plan with kitchen, attached wet bar, laminated wood flooring, gas fireplace, and two beautiful glass sliding doors that leads to back yard. Spacious kitchen features recessed lights, build in appliances, beautiful window that views backyard, and plenty of cabinet storage space. One guest bedroom and guest bathroom located downstairs along with laundry room area. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs with guest bathroom. Master suit includes a third fireplace, spacious mirror closets, cathedral ceilings, double sink vanity, bathtub/shower, and beautiful sky views. Home also includes a three-car garage, Central AC, and a huge back yard with a covered patio to entertain family and friends.