Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14018 Avenida Espana

14018 Avenida Espana · No Longer Available
Location

14018 Avenida Espana, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home is located in "The Landmark Homes" Community and to all amenities of life! Close to schools (La Mirada HS and Biola University), parks, La Mirada Golf Course, Country Clubs, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, libraries, churches, and minuets away from major freeways. Poperty features access to community POOL and tennis court! This spacious home includes TWO living room areas; Formal living room features cathedral ceilings, double door entry, several tall windows for extra natural light, a double sided fireplace with fire glass, attached modern sitting area around fireplace, tile/laminated wood floor throughout, and open dinning room area. Family living room features an open floor plan with kitchen, attached wet bar, laminated wood flooring, gas fireplace, and two beautiful glass sliding doors that leads to back yard. Spacious kitchen features recessed lights, build in appliances, beautiful window that views backyard, and plenty of cabinet storage space. One guest bedroom and guest bathroom located downstairs along with laundry room area. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs with guest bathroom. Master suit includes a third fireplace, spacious mirror closets, cathedral ceilings, double sink vanity, bathtub/shower, and beautiful sky views. Home also includes a three-car garage, Central AC, and a huge back yard with a covered patio to entertain family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14018 Avenida Espana have any available units?
14018 Avenida Espana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14018 Avenida Espana have?
Some of 14018 Avenida Espana's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14018 Avenida Espana currently offering any rent specials?
14018 Avenida Espana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14018 Avenida Espana pet-friendly?
No, 14018 Avenida Espana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14018 Avenida Espana offer parking?
Yes, 14018 Avenida Espana does offer parking.
Does 14018 Avenida Espana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14018 Avenida Espana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14018 Avenida Espana have a pool?
Yes, 14018 Avenida Espana has a pool.
Does 14018 Avenida Espana have accessible units?
No, 14018 Avenida Espana does not have accessible units.
Does 14018 Avenida Espana have units with dishwashers?
No, 14018 Avenida Espana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14018 Avenida Espana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14018 Avenida Espana has units with air conditioning.
