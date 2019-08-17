13624 La Jolla Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to the sprawling rolling and scenic topography of La Mirada Landmark Community of 55 years of age or older adults with 24 Hour Security Guards Entrance. This light, bright, fully equipped and complete package has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, In Home Laundry hookups and Machines and 2 Car Garages which are just a few steps down on the backside of the building. Unit has just one common wall. Modern flowing designed wood grain like tile floor throughout give this home a seamless continuity. Granite topped kitchen with all Stainless Steel Appliances with staying Refrigerator make this house a home. Freshly painted and prepared clean this lifestyle home will be ready upon move in. Gorgeous Mountain backdropped meandering green fully mature and exotic grounds surround a Pool, Spa, large BBQ area, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities and a Recreation Room. Please call 310-600-7198 for more information and a private showing today.