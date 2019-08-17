All apartments in La Mirada
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
13624 La Jolla Circle
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

13624 La Jolla Circle

13624 La Jolla Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13624 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the sprawling rolling and scenic topography of La Mirada Landmark Community of 55 years of age or older adults with 24 Hour Security Guards Entrance. This light, bright, fully equipped and complete package has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, In Home Laundry hookups and Machines and 2 Car Garages which are just a few steps down on the backside of the building. Unit has just one common wall. Modern flowing designed wood grain like tile floor throughout give this home a seamless continuity. Granite topped kitchen with all Stainless Steel Appliances with staying Refrigerator make this house a home. Freshly painted and prepared clean this lifestyle home will be ready upon move in. Gorgeous Mountain backdropped meandering green fully mature and exotic grounds surround a Pool, Spa, large BBQ area, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities and a Recreation Room. Please call 310-600-7198 for more information and a private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13624 La Jolla Circle have any available units?
13624 La Jolla Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13624 La Jolla Circle have?
Some of 13624 La Jolla Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13624 La Jolla Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13624 La Jolla Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13624 La Jolla Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13624 La Jolla Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13624 La Jolla Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13624 La Jolla Circle offers parking.
Does 13624 La Jolla Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13624 La Jolla Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13624 La Jolla Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13624 La Jolla Circle has a pool.
Does 13624 La Jolla Circle have accessible units?
No, 13624 La Jolla Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13624 La Jolla Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13624 La Jolla Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13624 La Jolla Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13624 La Jolla Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
