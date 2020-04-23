All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated April 23 2020

13608 Greenoak Court

13608 Greenoak Court · No Longer Available
Location

13608 Greenoak Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Story Family Home in the Gated Hillsborough Collection for Lease. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Recessed Lights throughout, Tile Flooring on Downstairs and Wood Flooring on Upstairs. Recently Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room with High vaulted ceilings and Gas Fire Place, Good Sized Master Suite with Large Walk-in Closet, Jack & Jill Bathroom with two Bedrooms. Inside Laundry Room, 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Water Softener Included. Low Maintenance Back Yard with Patio Cover, Association Pool & Spa, Play Ground and Sport Court. Conveniently Close to shopping, Restaurants, Golf Course and etc. Very Bright and Airy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13608 Greenoak Court have any available units?
13608 Greenoak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13608 Greenoak Court have?
Some of 13608 Greenoak Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13608 Greenoak Court currently offering any rent specials?
13608 Greenoak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13608 Greenoak Court pet-friendly?
No, 13608 Greenoak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13608 Greenoak Court offer parking?
Yes, 13608 Greenoak Court offers parking.
Does 13608 Greenoak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13608 Greenoak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13608 Greenoak Court have a pool?
Yes, 13608 Greenoak Court has a pool.
Does 13608 Greenoak Court have accessible units?
No, 13608 Greenoak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13608 Greenoak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13608 Greenoak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13608 Greenoak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13608 Greenoak Court does not have units with air conditioning.

