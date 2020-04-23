13608 Greenoak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

2 Story Family Home in the Gated Hillsborough Collection for Lease. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Recessed Lights throughout, Tile Flooring on Downstairs and Wood Flooring on Upstairs. Recently Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room with High vaulted ceilings and Gas Fire Place, Good Sized Master Suite with Large Walk-in Closet, Jack & Jill Bathroom with two Bedrooms. Inside Laundry Room, 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Water Softener Included. Low Maintenance Back Yard with Patio Cover, Association Pool & Spa, Play Ground and Sport Court. Conveniently Close to shopping, Restaurants, Golf Course and etc. Very Bright and Airy.