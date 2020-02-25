All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 13504 Dalewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
13504 Dalewood Court
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

13504 Dalewood Court

13504 Dalewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13504 Dalewood Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Clean and well maintained 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths house located in the beautiful gated community at "Hillsborough Collection". Great open floor plan. This home features brand new laminated wooden floors & tile floors and also new interior painting. Kitchen with tile counter tops & new faucets, high ceiling in the living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace, recessed lightnings, master bathroom with dual sinks, separate bathtub & shower and master bedroom with walk in closet. Professionally landscaped back yard and 2 car attached garage with driveway. Association with pool and spa. Convenient location, close to major shopping center, golf course, library, fitness cub, restaurants, markets and theater. A must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13504 Dalewood Court have any available units?
13504 Dalewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13504 Dalewood Court have?
Some of 13504 Dalewood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13504 Dalewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
13504 Dalewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13504 Dalewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 13504 Dalewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13504 Dalewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 13504 Dalewood Court offers parking.
Does 13504 Dalewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13504 Dalewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13504 Dalewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 13504 Dalewood Court has a pool.
Does 13504 Dalewood Court have accessible units?
No, 13504 Dalewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13504 Dalewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13504 Dalewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13504 Dalewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13504 Dalewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles