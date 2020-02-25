13504 Dalewood Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Clean and well maintained 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths house located in the beautiful gated community at "Hillsborough Collection". Great open floor plan. This home features brand new laminated wooden floors & tile floors and also new interior painting. Kitchen with tile counter tops & new faucets, high ceiling in the living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace, recessed lightnings, master bathroom with dual sinks, separate bathtub & shower and master bedroom with walk in closet. Professionally landscaped back yard and 2 car attached garage with driveway. Association with pool and spa. Convenient location, close to major shopping center, golf course, library, fitness cub, restaurants, markets and theater. A must-see!