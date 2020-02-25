13504 Dalewood Court

Amenities
Clean and well maintained 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths house located in the beautiful gated community at "Hillsborough Collection". Great open floor plan. This home features brand new laminated wooden floors & tile floors and also new interior painting. Kitchen with tile counter tops & new faucets, high ceiling in the living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace, recessed lightnings, master bathroom with dual sinks, separate bathtub & shower and master bedroom with walk in closet. Professionally landscaped back yard and 2 car attached garage with driveway. Association with pool and spa. Convenient location, close to major shopping center, golf course, library, fitness cub, restaurants, markets and theater. A must-see!