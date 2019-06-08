All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

13417 Gandara Avenue

13417 Gandara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13417 Gandara Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful single story home centrally located on a corner lot within walking distance to Biola University. This home features beautiful new flooring, crown molding and paint throughout along with a beautiful custom fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances and the 3 door refrigerator is included. Home has central air conditioning along with a retractable awning for those hot summer days. The two car attached garage features built in cabinets for storage and a full size washer and dryer making it convenient for you to do laundry. Backyard is all concrete with planters for easy maintenance. Perfect home for a family or Biola University students or faculty and it's available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

