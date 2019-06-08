13417 Gandara Avenue

Amenities
Wonderful single story home centrally located on a corner lot within walking distance to Biola University. This home features beautiful new flooring, crown molding and paint throughout along with a beautiful custom fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances and the 3 door refrigerator is included. Home has central air conditioning along with a retractable awning for those hot summer days. The two car attached garage features built in cabinets for storage and a full size washer and dryer making it convenient for you to do laundry. Backyard is all concrete with planters for easy maintenance. Perfect home for a family or Biola University students or faculty and it's available now!