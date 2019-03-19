13410 La Jolla Circle

Amenities

La Mirada Landmark is an active Senior Community you must be 55+. This condo has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed throughout. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is an upper unit, single level with no steps for entry includes security Guard 24/7, Landmark Community has an array of services and amenities to enhance the quality of life for residents such as a pool, spa, tennis courts dance hall, woodworking shop, Gym, and much more, the beautifully tree line community has scenic walking paths with a very serene and private setting for lovely evening strolls, the La Mirada golf course is conveniently located directly across the street from the Community. Renters Insurance is required for tenants and 3 parking spaces max per unit (1 garage space, 2 unassigned parking spaces).