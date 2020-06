Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking

RARE FIND HOME IN LA MIRADA LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY "THE GLEN". THIS PROPERTY FEATURES 1 SPACIOUS BEDROOM, AND ONE HUGE BATHROOM. PROPERTY ALSO FEATURES AN EXTRA ROOM UPSTAIRS NEXT TO THE LOFT THAT IS CURRENTLY BEING USED AS AN OFFICE. HIGH CEILING AND LOTS OF WINDOW BRING NATURAL LIGHTS. PLANTY OF GUEST PARKING AND TREE LINED. CONVENIENT LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO 24 FITNESS AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE.