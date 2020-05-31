All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

13211 Flemington Court

13211 Flemington Court · No Longer Available
Location

13211 Flemington Court, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to this premiere location in La Mirada....The Glen Development. This one level 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful unit has it all and is move in ready. Perfect for entertaining with the large front patio that and easily accessible from the attached 1 car garage, you will feel right at home as you look out into this beautiful community. The condo features an updated kitchen and bath with granite counter tops, a gas fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups in the garage, central air and heat, a "computer desk closet" and lots of guest parking. Also when relaxing enjoy the association pool and spa. This condo is very conveniently located to parks, shopping and restaurants. Come take a look...you will want to move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 Flemington Court have any available units?
13211 Flemington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13211 Flemington Court have?
Some of 13211 Flemington Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13211 Flemington Court currently offering any rent specials?
13211 Flemington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 Flemington Court pet-friendly?
No, 13211 Flemington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13211 Flemington Court offer parking?
Yes, 13211 Flemington Court offers parking.
Does 13211 Flemington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13211 Flemington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 Flemington Court have a pool?
Yes, 13211 Flemington Court has a pool.
Does 13211 Flemington Court have accessible units?
No, 13211 Flemington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13211 Flemington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13211 Flemington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13211 Flemington Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13211 Flemington Court has units with air conditioning.
