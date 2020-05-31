13211 Flemington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Welcome to this premiere location in La Mirada....The Glen Development. This one level 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful unit has it all and is move in ready. Perfect for entertaining with the large front patio that and easily accessible from the attached 1 car garage, you will feel right at home as you look out into this beautiful community. The condo features an updated kitchen and bath with granite counter tops, a gas fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups in the garage, central air and heat, a "computer desk closet" and lots of guest parking. Also when relaxing enjoy the association pool and spa. This condo is very conveniently located to parks, shopping and restaurants. Come take a look...you will want to move right in!