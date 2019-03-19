13135 Neff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Breathtaking La Mirada Hillsborough Manors Estate - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * This exquisitely designed home features 2,891 sqft of living space in a contemporary layout on a perfectly designed 8,418 sqft lot with vast spaces that are fantastic for entertaining. Inside, you will find a foyer with soaring high ceilings and custom hardwood flooring, a remodeled kitchen with gorgeous countertops & cabinetry, a walk in pantry, and breakfast counter that opens to a dining nook. The generous living space provided on the first floor includes a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with custom fireplace & wet bar, bedroom, completely remodeled bathroom, and laundry room. The second level offers 4 bedrooms with a huge bonus den and master suite featuring a fireplace, balcony to enjoy the breeze, his & hers closets, and an ensuite bath with soaking tub. Plenty of space to park in the large 3 car garage. Ready for move-in!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4535332)