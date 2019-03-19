All apartments in La Mirada
13135 Neff Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13135 Neff Road

13135 Neff Road · No Longer Available
Location

13135 Neff Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Breathtaking La Mirada Hillsborough Manors Estate - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * This exquisitely designed home features 2,891 sqft of living space in a contemporary layout on a perfectly designed 8,418 sqft lot with vast spaces that are fantastic for entertaining. Inside, you will find a foyer with soaring high ceilings and custom hardwood flooring, a remodeled kitchen with gorgeous countertops & cabinetry, a walk in pantry, and breakfast counter that opens to a dining nook. The generous living space provided on the first floor includes a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with custom fireplace & wet bar, bedroom, completely remodeled bathroom, and laundry room. The second level offers 4 bedrooms with a huge bonus den and master suite featuring a fireplace, balcony to enjoy the breeze, his & hers closets, and an ensuite bath with soaking tub. Plenty of space to park in the large 3 car garage. Ready for move-in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4535332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13135 Neff Road have any available units?
13135 Neff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13135 Neff Road have?
Some of 13135 Neff Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13135 Neff Road currently offering any rent specials?
13135 Neff Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13135 Neff Road pet-friendly?
No, 13135 Neff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13135 Neff Road offer parking?
Yes, 13135 Neff Road does offer parking.
Does 13135 Neff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13135 Neff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13135 Neff Road have a pool?
No, 13135 Neff Road does not have a pool.
Does 13135 Neff Road have accessible units?
No, 13135 Neff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13135 Neff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13135 Neff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13135 Neff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13135 Neff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
