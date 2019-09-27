13132 Cheverton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Upgraded and Remodeled 5 Bedroom and 4 Bathroom Home that is centrally located to Schools, Parks, Shopping Centers and local area parks while still feeling like you are in a very private, parklike setting due to the homes elevation from the street and being located off a cul de sac on a over sized 20,280 sq ft lot. This 2 story home has 1 master master bedroom with private bath and a full bath also available for your guest on the main floor along with the large formal living and dining room and a kitchen that opens to the family room. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 hall bath along with a Master Suite on the second floor. There is a a large front yard and ample parking not only in the 3 car garage but also in front of the home with views overlooking the city. The backyard offers a large, private yard with a covered patio, firepit and a large BBQ Area. The HOA facilities are within walking distance and include a pool, tennis courts and a 1/2 basketball court.