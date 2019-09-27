All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated September 27 2019

13132 Cheverton Drive

13132 Cheverton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13132 Cheverton Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Upgraded and Remodeled 5 Bedroom and 4 Bathroom Home that is centrally located to Schools, Parks, Shopping Centers and local area parks while still feeling like you are in a very private, parklike setting due to the homes elevation from the street and being located off a cul de sac on a over sized 20,280 sq ft lot. This 2 story home has 1 master master bedroom with private bath and a full bath also available for your guest on the main floor along with the large formal living and dining room and a kitchen that opens to the family room. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 hall bath along with a Master Suite on the second floor. There is a a large front yard and ample parking not only in the 3 car garage but also in front of the home with views overlooking the city. The backyard offers a large, private yard with a covered patio, firepit and a large BBQ Area. The HOA facilities are within walking distance and include a pool, tennis courts and a 1/2 basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13132 Cheverton Drive have any available units?
13132 Cheverton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13132 Cheverton Drive have?
Some of 13132 Cheverton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13132 Cheverton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13132 Cheverton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13132 Cheverton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13132 Cheverton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13132 Cheverton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13132 Cheverton Drive offers parking.
Does 13132 Cheverton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13132 Cheverton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13132 Cheverton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13132 Cheverton Drive has a pool.
Does 13132 Cheverton Drive have accessible units?
No, 13132 Cheverton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13132 Cheverton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13132 Cheverton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13132 Cheverton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13132 Cheverton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

