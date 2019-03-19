13060 Marlette Drive

Amenities

Very nicely upgraded single level 3 bed 2 bath home near Biola University. Recent upgrades include newly refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops. Reverse osmosis drinking water system, instant hot water, and a very convenient breakfast bar. Home has a water softener system and a tank-less hot water heater. New double pane, vinyl windows and slider throughout the home. Inside laundry just off the kitchen. Both baths have been upgraded and recent paint throughout. Large back yard has a covered patio, outdoor waterfall and a large, flat grass area. Landlord will provide for gardener and the refrigerator is included. This home is truly beautiful and is available for lease beginning 1/16/18.

Please contact Mark Donaldson at 714-448-6904 for more information or to shedule a time to see this home. Lic#01267552