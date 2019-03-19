All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated March 19 2019

13060 Marlette Drive

13060 Marlette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13060 Marlette Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nicely upgraded single level 3 bed 2 bath home near Biola University. Recent upgrades include newly refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops. Reverse osmosis drinking water system, instant hot water, and a very convenient breakfast bar. Home has a water softener system and a tank-less hot water heater. New double pane, vinyl windows and slider throughout the home. Inside laundry just off the kitchen. Both baths have been upgraded and recent paint throughout. Large back yard has a covered patio, outdoor waterfall and a large, flat grass area. Landlord will provide for gardener and the refrigerator is included. This home is truly beautiful and is available for lease beginning 1/16/18.
Please contact Mark Donaldson at 714-448-6904 for more information or to shedule a time to see this home. Lic#01267552

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13060 Marlette Drive have any available units?
13060 Marlette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13060 Marlette Drive have?
Some of 13060 Marlette Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13060 Marlette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13060 Marlette Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13060 Marlette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13060 Marlette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13060 Marlette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13060 Marlette Drive does offer parking.
Does 13060 Marlette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13060 Marlette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13060 Marlette Drive have a pool?
No, 13060 Marlette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13060 Marlette Drive have accessible units?
No, 13060 Marlette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13060 Marlette Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13060 Marlette Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13060 Marlette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13060 Marlette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
