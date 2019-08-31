11855 Singleton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a great neighborhood. This beautiful single-family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1464 sq.ft living space and 6351 sq.ft lot. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and five-burner gas stove. Laminated flooring and fresh new paint. Huge family room with beautiful fireplace. Brand new double pane windows and sliding doors. Family room opens to spacious backyard with fruit trees and covered patio. Brand new front door and remodeled bathrooms. 2 car garage and long driveway.