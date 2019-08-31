All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

11855 Singleton Drive

11855 Singleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11855 Singleton Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a great neighborhood. This beautiful single-family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1464 sq.ft living space and 6351 sq.ft lot. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and five-burner gas stove. Laminated flooring and fresh new paint. Huge family room with beautiful fireplace. Brand new double pane windows and sliding doors. Family room opens to spacious backyard with fruit trees and covered patio. Brand new front door and remodeled bathrooms. 2 car garage and long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11855 Singleton Drive have any available units?
11855 Singleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 11855 Singleton Drive have?
Some of 11855 Singleton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11855 Singleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11855 Singleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11855 Singleton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11855 Singleton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 11855 Singleton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11855 Singleton Drive offers parking.
Does 11855 Singleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11855 Singleton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11855 Singleton Drive have a pool?
No, 11855 Singleton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11855 Singleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 11855 Singleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11855 Singleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11855 Singleton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11855 Singleton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11855 Singleton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
