540 West Road

***READY NOW!***La Habra Heights Mid Century Estate! This unique property is located in the peaceful hills of La Habra Heights surrounded by 50 avocado & 30 citrus trees & amazing views. The property is a true Orange County Retreat! Large family room with vaulted ceilings has walls of windows. Completely remodeled modern chef’s kitchen looks out to the Southern California skyline. Kitchen includes two sinks, gas cook top, wall convection oven, built in microwave, cook top pot filler, dishwasher, wine fridge & SubZero fridge. Tons of cabinet & counter space. The Balcony overlooks the property. Laundry room (gas & electric dryer hook-ups) has generous linen & storage closets. Vintage bathroom with a walk-in closet includes custom dressing/make up table. Secondary bedroom / den built-in cabinets & a large closet. Additional full bathroom for guests. Additional finished storage area. Over-sized 3 car detached garage at end of private driveway. Large covered patio located off living room and kitchen creates amazing space for relaxing & entertaining large groups. Sonos sound system wired throughout house & patio space. TV's included in kitchen dining space & secondary bedroom. All renovations have been finished with eco-friendly materials. This home has been lovingly cared for & designed to create a restful space. You must see this home. Ready for move in! Call for info on pets. Renters insurance required. NON-SMOKING property, inside or out.