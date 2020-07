Amenities

fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities

Newer Mediterranean style home on nearly completely flat lot. Easy access from city. Built in 2002 with light and open floor plan. Kitchen with island, Viking gas range and opening to family/tv room with fireplace. Downstairs bed/den has fireplace. Large formal dining room with window views of park like yard with beautiful trees. Woodsy/tree views from many rooms. Flat lot has room for multiple purposes. Great curb appeal.