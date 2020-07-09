5128 Ramsdell Avenue

Amenities

Prime location! This darling two bedroom, one bath is perched on a corner lot high above Foothill and enjoys new flooring, fresh interior paint, new blinds, updated bathroom and much more. There is a wonderful feeling of openness and peacefulness this home offers. Lovely bright interior living room with engineered flooring, coat closet and nice windows. Kitchen has new flooring, stove and dishwasher for convenience. Two nice bedrooms and remodeled bathroom complete this very nice home. Home also features central air and heat and a detached two car garage.