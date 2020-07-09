All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:40 AM

5128 Ramsdell Avenue

5128 Ramsdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5128 Ramsdell Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location! This darling two bedroom, one bath is perched on a corner lot high above Foothill and enjoys new flooring, fresh interior paint, new blinds, updated bathroom and much more. There is a wonderful feeling of openness and peacefulness this home offers. Lovely bright interior living room with engineered flooring, coat closet and nice windows. Kitchen has new flooring, stove and dishwasher for convenience. Two nice bedrooms and remodeled bathroom complete this very nice home. Home also features central air and heat and a detached two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

