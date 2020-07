Amenities

Available for immediate occupancy is a freshly renovated back house. In the charming neighborhood of Montrose, this stand alone studio home offers privacy and easy access to downtown Montrose and La Crescenta businesses. New flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, stove, and window AC all included. Front House is occupied, please do not disturb tenants. No pets please.