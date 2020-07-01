All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated January 26 2020

3125 Stevens Street

3125 Stevens Street · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Stevens Street, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
La Crescenta Studio offers ALL Utilities, Internet, TV, Small Refrigerator, Private Washer & Dryer included in Rent!This Studio with Separate Entry is located in the Heart of La Crescenta and is North of Foothill. Additional Features include New Wood-Like Floors, Walk-In Closet, Kitchen with Pantry, Air Conditioning & Heat, Newer Windows- offering Plenty of Light, Recessed Lighting, Entry has Metal Screen Door for Privacy & Security, Motion Detector Lights Outside, Street Parking, and Plenty of Storage Space! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Stevens Street have any available units?
3125 Stevens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 3125 Stevens Street have?
Some of 3125 Stevens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Stevens Street currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Stevens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Stevens Street pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Stevens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 3125 Stevens Street offer parking?
No, 3125 Stevens Street does not offer parking.
Does 3125 Stevens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 Stevens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Stevens Street have a pool?
No, 3125 Stevens Street does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Stevens Street have accessible units?
No, 3125 Stevens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Stevens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 Stevens Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 Stevens Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3125 Stevens Street has units with air conditioning.

