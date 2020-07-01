3125 Stevens Street

Amenities

La Crescenta Studio offers ALL Utilities, Internet, TV, Small Refrigerator, Private Washer & Dryer included in Rent!This Studio with Separate Entry is located in the Heart of La Crescenta and is North of Foothill. Additional Features include New Wood-Like Floors, Walk-In Closet, Kitchen with Pantry, Air Conditioning & Heat, Newer Windows- offering Plenty of Light, Recessed Lighting, Entry has Metal Screen Door for Privacy & Security, Motion Detector Lights Outside, Street Parking, and Plenty of Storage Space! Welcome Home!