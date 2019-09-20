All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:15 AM

4933 Ocean View Boulevard

4933 Ocean View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Ocean View Boulevard, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning, immaculate & private Traditional is this three bedroom, two bath, gated home for lease. This gated single level home is gorgeous featuring hardwood floors, newer carpeting, central air and heat, pool and spa located on a large lot. The living room and family room are spacious. The kitchen has newer appliances and a breakfast area. The landscaping features beautiful roses, expansive lawn areas, sparkling pool, separate spa and gazebo. The property is gated and has a serene private setting and backs up to Pickens Canyon Wash and views of the mountains. The access bridge to Mountain Avenue Elementary and park is located just one home south of this home. Available to lease, 6 months or longer. This home is just a short distance from Foothill Blvd., restaurants, shopping, and freeways..This lease home is in a great location and close to DTLA, Glendale, Burbank and Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 Ocean View Boulevard have any available units?
4933 Ocean View Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4933 Ocean View Boulevard have?
Some of 4933 Ocean View Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 Ocean View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Ocean View Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Ocean View Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4933 Ocean View Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4933 Ocean View Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4933 Ocean View Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4933 Ocean View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 Ocean View Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Ocean View Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4933 Ocean View Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4933 Ocean View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4933 Ocean View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Ocean View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Ocean View Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4933 Ocean View Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4933 Ocean View Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
