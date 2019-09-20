4933 Ocean View Boulevard

Amenities

Stunning, immaculate & private Traditional is this three bedroom, two bath, gated home for lease. This gated single level home is gorgeous featuring hardwood floors, newer carpeting, central air and heat, pool and spa located on a large lot. The living room and family room are spacious. The kitchen has newer appliances and a breakfast area. The landscaping features beautiful roses, expansive lawn areas, sparkling pool, separate spa and gazebo. The property is gated and has a serene private setting and backs up to Pickens Canyon Wash and views of the mountains. The access bridge to Mountain Avenue Elementary and park is located just one home south of this home. Available to lease, 6 months or longer. This home is just a short distance from Foothill Blvd., restaurants, shopping, and freeways..This lease home is in a great location and close to DTLA, Glendale, Burbank and Pasadena.