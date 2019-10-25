All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 4710 La Canada Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
4710 La Canada Blvd
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

4710 La Canada Blvd

4710 La Canada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4710 La Canada Boulevard, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom single family home in La Canada, CA! - Rent $3,750
Security Deposit $3,750
3 Bedrooms
1 3/4 Bathrooms
Formal dinning room off kitchen
Living room with fireplace
About 1,250 sq ft
Hardwood floors throughout home
Appliances include stove/oven
Laundry hook ups
Wall AC in living room and heating in all rooms
Parking: Covered driveway or detached garage
Large enclosed backyard with tons of fruit trees!
Owner pays for gardener ONLY
Walking distance from La Canada Elementary School and only a five minute drive to La Canada High School!
Short walk to Memorial Park.

Pets MAYBE: $500 pet deposit (per pet) and $25 pet rent per month (per pet)

If you are interested in applying:
www.managedbyabc.com
Click on "tenants"
Click on "vacancies"

(RLNE4592062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 La Canada Blvd have any available units?
4710 La Canada Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4710 La Canada Blvd have?
Some of 4710 La Canada Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 La Canada Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4710 La Canada Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 La Canada Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 La Canada Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4710 La Canada Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4710 La Canada Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4710 La Canada Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 La Canada Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 La Canada Blvd have a pool?
No, 4710 La Canada Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4710 La Canada Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4710 La Canada Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 La Canada Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4710 La Canada Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4710 La Canada Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4710 La Canada Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 BedroomsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balcony
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GarageLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts