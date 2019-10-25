4710 La Canada Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom single family home in La Canada, CA! - Rent $3,750

Security Deposit $3,750

3 Bedrooms

1 3/4 Bathrooms

Formal dinning room off kitchen

Living room with fireplace

About 1,250 sq ft

Hardwood floors throughout home

Appliances include stove/oven

Laundry hook ups

Wall AC in living room and heating in all rooms

Parking: Covered driveway or detached garage

Large enclosed backyard with tons of fruit trees!

Owner pays for gardener ONLY

Walking distance from La Canada Elementary School and only a five minute drive to La Canada High School!

Short walk to Memorial Park.



Pets MAYBE: $500 pet deposit (per pet) and $25 pet rent per month (per pet)



(RLNE4592062)