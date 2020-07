Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bright & Open floor plan with amazing view! Updated kitchen,Sub Zero built in refrigerator, New built in oven,Breakfast nook, New paint, New carpet in the bedrooms,Partial Hardwood floors,Main floor has Master suite and 3 more bedrooms,Vaulted high wooden ceiling in living room.Down stair has a great room with built in shelves( can be used as office or bedroom)), 1 bath room and laundry room, Big wooden deck from living room,3 car attached garage,Award winning La Canada Schools.