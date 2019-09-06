4384 Beulah Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

There are so many great things about this property. First is the location location location! Highly desirable Flintridge neighborhood that is also close enough to Foothill Blvd where you can catch the La Canada Shuttle, restaurants, shopping and of course award winning schools. Next is the dreamy back yard where you can stay cool all summer long. There is a refreshing pool, spa and waterfall/slide, plus a convenient out door kitchen and a sport court. The kitchen and baths are remodeled. The master is spacious with a full bath. This home is made for fun, it has lovely features like a wall of windows to the back yard, central air & heat, heated floors in kit. & baths (for those cold winter days), high ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lighting and incredible night lighting for fun after dark! Must see before it's gone!