Last updated June 8 2020

4308 Hayman Avenue

4308 Hayman Avenue · (818) 421-2438
Location

4308 Hayman Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2978 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Descanso area of La Canada Flintridge, is a gracious 1949 home that sits on a 12,186 square foot flat lot. The home has 2978 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 fireplaces, a formal dining room, breakfast area, a large walk-in pantry, large laundry room and a light-filled family room with fireplace. The master suite has its own fireplace, a large walk-in closet (along with a second closet), two sitting areas and an additional room that could be used as an office, an extra closet, craft room, storage - your choice. The master bedroom, family room and kitchen all open to a serene fenced backyard with a large brick patio and glimmering pool -- all of which makes this property an entertainer's dream. The home has new interior/exterior paint, refinished original hardwood floors along with new plank flooring in the family room, kitchen, laundry and 2 of the baths. You'll find plantation shutters, a large laundry room, a workroom off the garage, central A/C and of course -- GREAT La Canada schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Hayman Avenue have any available units?
4308 Hayman Avenue has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4308 Hayman Avenue have?
Some of 4308 Hayman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Hayman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Hayman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Hayman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Hayman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4308 Hayman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Hayman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4308 Hayman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Hayman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Hayman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4308 Hayman Avenue has a pool.
Does 4308 Hayman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4308 Hayman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Hayman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Hayman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 Hayman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4308 Hayman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
