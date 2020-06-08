4308 Hayman Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Descanso area of La Canada Flintridge, is a gracious 1949 home that sits on a 12,186 square foot flat lot. The home has 2978 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 fireplaces, a formal dining room, breakfast area, a large walk-in pantry, large laundry room and a light-filled family room with fireplace. The master suite has its own fireplace, a large walk-in closet (along with a second closet), two sitting areas and an additional room that could be used as an office, an extra closet, craft room, storage - your choice. The master bedroom, family room and kitchen all open to a serene fenced backyard with a large brick patio and glimmering pool -- all of which makes this property an entertainer's dream. The home has new interior/exterior paint, refinished original hardwood floors along with new plank flooring in the family room, kitchen, laundry and 2 of the baths. You'll find plantation shutters, a large laundry room, a workroom off the garage, central A/C and of course -- GREAT La Canada schools.