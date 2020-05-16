2350 Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This three-level townhome has 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths, and hardwood floors throughout most of the unit. The kitchen was stylishly updated in 2013 with granite counters, stone & glass back splash, limestone flooring, stainless steel sink, Whirlpool & Samsung appliances, and breakfast bar seating. The adjacent dining room & family room opens to the cozy back patio & yard. The living room features a fireplace and bay window, bringing in lots of natural light. There is also a 1/2 bath on the middle level. At the top of the third level is the spacious master suite with a 2016 remodeled bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. On the first level is the two car attached garage and a 185 sq ft. bonus room with washer & dryer. Wonderful townhome close to transportation.