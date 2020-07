Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely three bedroom two bathroom home located on one of the most beautiful streets in La Canada. This special home features hardwood floors, convertible den that can be used as a fourth bedroom, screened in patio and a lovely grassy play yard. Walk to Palm Crest Elementary School, the YMCA, shopping and public transportation within minutes. Close to all. Award Winning La Canada Schools is a plus.