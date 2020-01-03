1718 Lila Lane

Amenities

Panoramic views! Custom built one owner home of 7,738 sq ft, per REST, offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, plus 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest quarters with separate entrance. Expansive lot of 32,091 sq ft, per Assessor, offers approx 3/4 acre. The main level open floor plan offers formal entry and two story dome entry, spacious living room, dining room, family room open to the kitchen, breakfast bar and eating area, oversize wet bar, guest suite, laundry room and powder bath. There is also a wrap-around balcony, patio and grassy yard for the ease of Southern California living. The second level has 5 bedrooms including an enormous master suite including fireplace, balcony with views, bathroom with fireplace, double sinks, separate tub with spa, steam shower, toilet and bidet, vanity and walk in closet. Balconies overlook the gorgeous grounds. The finished lower level can be made to fit one's needs and includes a bathroom with access to the pool area. A pool and spa with deck area for sunning is very inviting! Other features include 4 fireplaces, security system, solar panels, 5 zoned HVAC, laundry chute, water filtration/softener systems, generator, 3 car garage with high ceilings for RV parking and custom detail throughout! Award winning schools!