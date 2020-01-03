All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1718 Lila Lane

1718 Lila Lane · No Longer Available
La Cañada Flintridge
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location

1718 Lila Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Panoramic views! Custom built one owner home of 7,738 sq ft, per REST, offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, plus 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest quarters with separate entrance. Expansive lot of 32,091 sq ft, per Assessor, offers approx 3/4 acre. The main level open floor plan offers formal entry and two story dome entry, spacious living room, dining room, family room open to the kitchen, breakfast bar and eating area, oversize wet bar, guest suite, laundry room and powder bath. There is also a wrap-around balcony, patio and grassy yard for the ease of Southern California living. The second level has 5 bedrooms including an enormous master suite including fireplace, balcony with views, bathroom with fireplace, double sinks, separate tub with spa, steam shower, toilet and bidet, vanity and walk in closet. Balconies overlook the gorgeous grounds. The finished lower level can be made to fit one's needs and includes a bathroom with access to the pool area. A pool and spa with deck area for sunning is very inviting! Other features include 4 fireplaces, security system, solar panels, 5 zoned HVAC, laundry chute, water filtration/softener systems, generator, 3 car garage with high ceilings for RV parking and custom detail throughout! Award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Lila Lane have any available units?
1718 Lila Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 1718 Lila Lane have?
Some of 1718 Lila Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Lila Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Lila Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Lila Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Lila Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 1718 Lila Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Lila Lane offers parking.
Does 1718 Lila Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Lila Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Lila Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1718 Lila Lane has a pool.
Does 1718 Lila Lane have accessible units?
No, 1718 Lila Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Lila Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Lila Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Lila Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1718 Lila Lane has units with air conditioning.
