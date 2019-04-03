All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
1247 Flintridge Ave

1247 Flintridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1247 Flintridge Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing property secluded in La Canada, CA! - Amazing property secluded in La Canada, CA!

Rent $4250
Security Deposit $4250
3 bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Spacious living room and family room
Dining room
Large kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, oven and dish washer
Laundry room with washer and dryer included
Plenty of room for storage
Central heating and AC
Two car covered parking
Owner pays for gardener and water.
Wrap around balcony with an amazing view!

If you are interested in applying please log onto the link below:
www.managedbyabc.com

(RLNE4263890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 Flintridge Ave have any available units?
1247 Flintridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 1247 Flintridge Ave have?
Some of 1247 Flintridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 Flintridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1247 Flintridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 Flintridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1247 Flintridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 1247 Flintridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1247 Flintridge Ave offers parking.
Does 1247 Flintridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 Flintridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 Flintridge Ave have a pool?
No, 1247 Flintridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1247 Flintridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 1247 Flintridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 Flintridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1247 Flintridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 Flintridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1247 Flintridge Ave has units with air conditioning.
