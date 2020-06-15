All apartments in Kensington
53 Cowper Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

53 Cowper Ave

53 Cowper Avenue · (415) 377-7571
Location

53 Cowper Avenue, Kensington, CA 94707

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 53 Cowper Ave - top flat · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kensington: Top Floor Three Bedroom w/ 2 Car Garage ALL UTILITIES INCL & 5 County View - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Immaculate Top floor flat (in a duplex) on a quiet street with amazing views (one can see five counties) through double pane windows. Located in Kensington, a quiet community, one square mile (unincorporated Contra Costa County). The flat is set back from the street a bit, lending to a nice feeling of privacy. The living space is all on one level. The open living room, with decorative fireplace, has a formal dining area with a view of the Bay. Kitchen has original charm with modern appliances including a gas range, microwave & dishwasher and a breakfast nook just off the kitchen. Exclusive use private deck just off breakfast nook.

Three quiet, comfortable bedrooms with cozy carpet. The master bedroom having the same amazing views to the west as the living room & dining room.In the attic, a good amount of storage space. An exclusive utility room with a washer & dryer. The expansive shared backyard has a sunny area for gardening. Owner pays ALL utilities.

Easy access to I-80, an easy drive down the hill. A bus line a block away, including a ride down the hill to the El Cerrito BART station.

A walk or short drive to Solano Avenue rewards you with a plethora of restaurants and shops. Also, Kensington's neighborhood Young's Market, Raxakaul Coffee & Cheese shop, Arlington Wine & Spirits, Sakana Sushi & Roll, Inn Kensington restaurants.
Just a bit further and you arrive at Berkeley's Gourmet Ghetto including the well known Chez Panisse, and other great restaurants.

Wildcat Canyon Regional Park is just a block away which adjoins Tilden Park a bit further south, hiking, mountain biking and picnicking.

Washer/dryer included. Large utility room.

Owner pays ALL utilities. ie. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

Dogs considered on a case by case basis. No cats allowed.

Two car garage parking included. Storage in attic.

Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.

**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.

12 month minimum lease minimum. Unfurnished. Owner pays ALL utilities. Non-Smoking unit. Square footage is approximate.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5623609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

