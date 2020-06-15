1273 Ridge Trail

Amenities

Remodeled Cozy & Charming Home in Julian, CA - Completely remodeled, unfurnished home in quiet Julian residential neighborhood. 2BD/1BA home with a fenced yard. Comfortable year-round with gas wall-heater and a Breckwell pellet stove for colder days. Ceiling fans throughout, new dual pane windows, wheel chair ramp to front door and laundry room with washer/dryer in separate building with an extra fridge.



*Offered to rent Unfurnished. Available July 1, 2020.



Tenant Applicants must submit a rental application online at: www.mjnhomes.com. $35.00 application fee per tenant applicant. Application must be submitted for each person 18 years old and older.



Offered at $1,650.00 per month rent, $1,650.00 deposit required. Pets considered with owner approval.

Tenants pay all utilities: SDG&E, water, trash, propane.



For additional information and to schedule a showing call:

Devin Patrick - DRE#01782472

MJN Real Estate, Inc

(760) 440-5169

devin@mjnhomes.com



