Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1273 Ridge Trail

1273 Ridge Trail · (760) 440-9941 ext. 104
Location

1273 Ridge Trail, Julian, CA 92036

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1273 Ridge Trail · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
Remodeled Cozy & Charming Home in Julian, CA - Completely remodeled, unfurnished home in quiet Julian residential neighborhood. 2BD/1BA home with a fenced yard. Comfortable year-round with gas wall-heater and a Breckwell pellet stove for colder days. Ceiling fans throughout, new dual pane windows, wheel chair ramp to front door and laundry room with washer/dryer in separate building with an extra fridge.

*Offered to rent Unfurnished. Available July 1, 2020.

Tenant Applicants must submit a rental application online at: www.mjnhomes.com. $35.00 application fee per tenant applicant. Application must be submitted for each person 18 years old and older.

Offered at $1,650.00 per month rent, $1,650.00 deposit required. Pets considered with owner approval.
Tenants pay all utilities: SDG&E, water, trash, propane.

For additional information and to schedule a showing call:
Devin Patrick - DRE#01782472
MJN Real Estate, Inc
(760) 440-5169
devin@mjnhomes.com

(RLNE2037119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

