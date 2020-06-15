1273 Ridge Trail

Amenities
Remodeled Cozy & Charming Home in Julian, CA - Completely remodeled, unfurnished home in quiet Julian residential neighborhood. 2BD/1BA home with a fenced yard. Comfortable year-round with gas wall-heater and a Breckwell pellet stove for colder days. Ceiling fans throughout, new dual pane windows, wheel chair ramp to front door and laundry room with washer/dryer in separate building with an extra fridge.
*Offered to rent Unfurnished. Available July 1, 2020.
Tenant Applicants must submit a rental application online at: www.mjnhomes.com. $35.00 application fee per tenant applicant. Application must be submitted for each person 18 years old and older.
Offered at $1,650.00 per month rent, $1,650.00 deposit required. Pets considered with owner approval.
Tenants pay all utilities: SDG&E, water, trash, propane.
For additional information and to schedule a showing call:
Devin Patrick - DRE#01782472
MJN Real Estate, Inc
(760) 440-5169
devin@mjnhomes.com
(RLNE2037119)