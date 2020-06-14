Apartment List
/
CA
/
indio
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Indio, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Indio renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
82750 Chaplin Court
82750 Chaplin Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1858 sqft
stled behind the gates of the legendary Indian Palms Country Club, this Plan 1 boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large den. Situated on cul de sac with views of the common area landscape. This home is Move in Ready.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
51216 Longmeadow Street
51216 Longmeadow St, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
(Booked June-August 2019 and December-March 2020 April Available at a Premium Rate all other months available)Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco model solar home

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82703 Scenic Drive
82703 Scenic Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1521 sqft
Inside the gates of Indian Palm Country Club is this beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
45615 Big Canyon Street
45615 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1898 sqft
Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82642 Sky View Lane
82642 Sky View Lane, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2005 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49455 Wayne Street
49455 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2112 sqft
Rare 4 bedroom home in Indian Palms Country Club. Great room floor plan, granite kitchen counters and a pantry. Great views from the great room and kitchen. Private master bedroom and bath. Roomy 2nd,3rd and 4th bedrooms. Inside laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49742 Wayne Street
49742 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2112 sqft
Seasonal Vacational Rental...Beautiful home in Indian Palms CC on the golf course. Large master bedroom and master bath. Granite counters throughout home with tile floors in living room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81968 Avenida Bienvenida
81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1488 sqft
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term. This attractive 2 bedrm 2 bath home features a Great Room with large flat screen TV, Den, Beautiful Kitchen w/granite slab counters, G.E.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
39891 Corte Velado
39891 Corte Velado, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1432 sqft
Indio - Sun City Shadow Hills - Reduced for Spring/Summer months! Seasonal Rental turnkey furnished. Montoya model featuring a spacious great room with flat screen TV. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82745 Odlum Drive
82745 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2005 sqft
This Beautiful Rental is centrally located in the Gated community of Indian Palms Country Club. The home has 3 Bedrooms 3 baths .

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49708 Pacino Street
49708 Pacino Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2079 sqft
Beautiful FULLY Furnished Indian Palms Country Club Home. This home offers a great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den and 2 full baths, Chefs kitchen with long island bar, living room with a cozy fireplace and a large size dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82390 Grant Dr
82390 Grant Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1507 sqft
The entire home was remodeled from top to bottom inside. Opening walls in the all white kitchen and living room with the intention of giving a massive open-concept space upon entry. The focal point being a floor to ceiling stone-faced fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Indio
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80425 Camarillo Way
80425 Camarillo Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3011 sqft
The panoramic water and mountain views across the 15th fairway from this elevated southern exposure lot are endless.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51341 Via Sorrento
51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2975 sqft
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
9200 sqft
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51413 Via Sorrento
51413 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2975 sqft
Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80290 Via Valerosa
80290 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2811 sqft
Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
48010 Via Vallarta
48010 Via Vallarta, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
2145 sqft
Rented Jan. through April 2020. Rest is Open. This Winter enjoy Rancho La Quinta Golf and all that it has to offer. Very nice large floor plan with dual Master Suites. Large windows make views of the club very nice.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78448 Desert Willow Drive
78448 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Summer Rate Special of $2950 per month now through October 2020 with minimum 30 day lease term.The 2020/2021 seasonal rate is $3950.Rental rates decrease with longer lease. Please call for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Indio, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Indio renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndio 3 BedroomsIndio Apartments with Balcony
Indio Apartments with GarageIndio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndio Apartments with ParkingIndio Apartments with Pool
Indio Apartments with Washer-DryerIndio Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndio Furnished ApartmentsIndio Luxury PlacesIndio Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert