2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indio, CA
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
82600 Chino Canyon Drive
82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
51216 Longmeadow Street
51216 Longmeadow St, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
(Booked June-August 2019 and December-March 2020 April Available at a Premium Rate all other months available)Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco model solar home
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
82820 Kingsboro Lane
82820 Kingsboro Ln, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1399 sqft
(Booked February-March 2020) All other months Available. Located inside the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club, this Naples plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths & den that is very nicely decorated.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
39691 Camino Michanito
39691 Camino Michanito, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1512 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Del Webb Sun City Shadow Hills. This seasonal retreat has it all. Highly upgraded with open floor plan and turnkey furnished for your comfort and enjoyment.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
82803 Spirit Mountain Drive
82803 Spirit Mountain Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1437 sqft
(Booked November 2019-March 2020, April Available at a premium Rate) With an East Facing Rear Yard with Pool & Mountain Views! Located inside the gates of Trilogy at The Polo Club, this upgraded St.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
82771 Rosewood Drive
82771 Rosewood Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1342 sqft
(Booked January-March 2020 All others months available April at a Premium Rate)This beautiful new Muros plan offers two bedroom two baths plus office. Located near PGA West and Downtown La Quinta.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
82750 Chaplin Court
82750 Chaplin Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1858 sqft
stled behind the gates of the legendary Indian Palms Country Club, this Plan 1 boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large den. Situated on cul de sac with views of the common area landscape. This home is Move in Ready.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82088 Cochran Drive
82088 Cochran Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1140 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, all updated, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Viking range/oven, outdoor kitchen with awning and West facing large patio for your outdoor enjoyment, custom floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, open floor plan, vaulted
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
82642 Sky View Lane
82642 Sky View Lane, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2005 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80293 Avd Santa Belinda
80293 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80442 Avenida Linda Vista
80442 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1571 sqft
Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
82674 Summerwind Court
82674 Summerwind Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1937 sqft
Designer Furnished 'Refresh' Model Featuring nearly 2, 000 Sq. Ft. with 2BR/2BA+Den & Office/Smart Space...This is a SHOW STOPPER.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49577 Lewis Road
49577 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC- Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, sits on a beautiful lot with views of a greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and stream. Enter through the gated court yard with a patio table and chairs with a fountain.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Indian Palms Country Club
1 Unit Available
49549 Lewis Road
49549 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC-Home sits on one of the best sites in this community. On the greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and a stream.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1571 sqft
Available for move in 1st week in June . Clean 2 bedroom home- den - 2 bath - remodeled kitchen and baths - 2 car attached garage Sun City is a 55 and older community.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
39891 Corte Velado
39891 Corte Velado, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1432 sqft
Indio - Sun City Shadow Hills - Reduced for Spring/Summer months! Seasonal Rental turnkey furnished. Montoya model featuring a spacious great room with flat screen TV. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large dining area.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
40848 Calle Santa Cruz
40848 Calle Santa Cruz, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1463 sqft
Charming great room San Ysidro with curb appeal! Upgraded with plantation shutters, ceiling fans, new interior paint and a spectacular water feature! Two bedrooms plus a double door den! Massive great room providing a chef's granite kitchen,
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
51899 Le Grand Court
51899 Le Grand Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1622 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available Starting November 1, 2020. December - May $5,000 per month. Newly Constructed TURNKEY FURNISHED Affirm Model (2BR/2BA + Den/Office | 1,622 Sq. Ft.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81968 Avenida Bienvenida
81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1488 sqft
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term. This attractive 2 bedrm 2 bath home features a Great Room with large flat screen TV, Den, Beautiful Kitchen w/granite slab counters, G.E.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81194 Avenida Sombra
81194 Avenida Sombra, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
2446 sqft
Sun City Shadow Hills! Dorado model ( 2 bedroom, 2 bath, den and powder room.) Wonderful view property sitting high and overlooking the 'green play'! Highly upgraded with granite counters, stainless appliances, and gorgeous cabinetry.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80181 Avenida Linda Vista
80181 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1571 sqft
Lovely great room San Vincente plan with curb appeal, beautiful landscaping & a huge patio for entertaining! Custom interior paint, numerous ceiling fans, contemporary wood grain & tile flooring! Two bedrooms plus a double door den/office! Chef's
