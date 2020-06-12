84136 Avenue 44

Amenities
2008 Park model exquisitely remodeled in 2019! Features both an enclosed California patio and a roofed exterior patio. Granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel sink, laminate floors throughout, furniture included. Large shed in back. Simply beautiful; stunning attention to detail throughout. Conveniently located near the main gates: only a short drive to restaurants, stores, casinos, and the freeway. Enjoy life in style and comfort! Rancho Casa Blanca: age-restricted 55+ gated association features 2 clubhouses, multiple pools, hot tubs, library, ballroom, tennis courts, billiards, 18 hole par golf course, pickleball, 24/7 security, and social events throughout the year.