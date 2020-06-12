All apartments in Indio
84136 Avenue 44

84136 Avenue 44 · (805) 284-8422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84136 Avenue 44, Indio, CA 92203

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
2008 Park model exquisitely remodeled in 2019! Features both an enclosed California patio and a roofed exterior patio. Granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel sink, laminate floors throughout, furniture included. Large shed in back. Simply beautiful; stunning attention to detail throughout. Conveniently located near the main gates: only a short drive to restaurants, stores, casinos, and the freeway. Enjoy life in style and comfort! Rancho Casa Blanca: age-restricted 55+ gated association features 2 clubhouses, multiple pools, hot tubs, library, ballroom, tennis courts, billiards, 18 hole par golf course, pickleball, 24/7 security, and social events throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84136 Avenue 44 have any available units?
84136 Avenue 44 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84136 Avenue 44 have?
Some of 84136 Avenue 44's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84136 Avenue 44 currently offering any rent specials?
84136 Avenue 44 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84136 Avenue 44 pet-friendly?
No, 84136 Avenue 44 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 84136 Avenue 44 offer parking?
No, 84136 Avenue 44 does not offer parking.
Does 84136 Avenue 44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84136 Avenue 44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84136 Avenue 44 have a pool?
Yes, 84136 Avenue 44 has a pool.
Does 84136 Avenue 44 have accessible units?
No, 84136 Avenue 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 84136 Avenue 44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 84136 Avenue 44 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84136 Avenue 44 have units with air conditioning?
No, 84136 Avenue 44 does not have units with air conditioning.
