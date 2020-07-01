83205 Shadow Hills Way

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful, extremely desirable, open floor plan, featuring 4 bdrms & 3 baths in the gated community of Shadow Hills, a family community that is in close proximity to frwys, shopping, schools & in the IMPRERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT. The open kitchen, living room, & family room offers spacious accommodations for a growing family, & ample space for RV. This beautiful home has a master suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanity. 3 guest rooms with 3 bathrooms near each room for your family convenience. This home also features a beautiful spacious back yard to watch the sunrise & sunsets of the chocolate mountains & San Jacinto's mountains & is something your family can enjoy every day. Entertaining or simply enjoying a nice walk to the park for play or sitting in the peaceful settings. Low HOA's are paid by owner include access to gated community areas & park. Shadow Hills is close to shopping, dining, world-class golf, tennis, hiking, biking & a new elementary school