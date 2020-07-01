All apartments in Indio
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

83205 Shadow Hills Way

83205 Shadow Hills Way · (760) 834-5959
Location

83205 Shadow Hills Way, Indio, CA 92203
Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
tennis court
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
Welcome home to this beautiful, extremely desirable, open floor plan, featuring 4 bdrms & 3 baths in the gated community of Shadow Hills, a family community that is in close proximity to frwys, shopping, schools & in the IMPRERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT. The open kitchen, living room, & family room offers spacious accommodations for a growing family, & ample space for RV. This beautiful home has a master suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanity. 3 guest rooms with 3 bathrooms near each room for your family convenience. This home also features a beautiful spacious back yard to watch the sunrise & sunsets of the chocolate mountains & San Jacinto's mountains & is something your family can enjoy every day. Entertaining or simply enjoying a nice walk to the park for play or sitting in the peaceful settings. Low HOA's are paid by owner include access to gated community areas & park. Shadow Hills is close to shopping, dining, world-class golf, tennis, hiking, biking & a new elementary school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83205 Shadow Hills Way have any available units?
83205 Shadow Hills Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83205 Shadow Hills Way have?
Some of 83205 Shadow Hills Way's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83205 Shadow Hills Way currently offering any rent specials?
83205 Shadow Hills Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83205 Shadow Hills Way pet-friendly?
No, 83205 Shadow Hills Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 83205 Shadow Hills Way offer parking?
No, 83205 Shadow Hills Way does not offer parking.
Does 83205 Shadow Hills Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83205 Shadow Hills Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83205 Shadow Hills Way have a pool?
No, 83205 Shadow Hills Way does not have a pool.
Does 83205 Shadow Hills Way have accessible units?
No, 83205 Shadow Hills Way does not have accessible units.
Does 83205 Shadow Hills Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83205 Shadow Hills Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 83205 Shadow Hills Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 83205 Shadow Hills Way does not have units with air conditioning.
