Indio, CA
82820 Kingsboro Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

82820 Kingsboro Lane

82820 Kingsboro Ln · (909) 225-7631
Location

82820 Kingsboro Ln, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
new construction
(Booked February-March 2020) All other months Available. Located inside the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club, this Naples plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths & den that is very nicely decorated. The open floor plan features 1,386 square feet, w/ wood floors though-out common areas. The high ceilings & many windows give the home a light, bright feeling. Situated a short distance from the Polo Clubhouse, the rear patio offers southeast mountain view.The kitchen features granite slab countertops & stainless steel appliances; including a built-in oven & gas cook top.the large master suite offers dual vanities & walk-in shower.Backyard features Covered Patio and well maintain Desert Landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82820 Kingsboro Lane have any available units?
82820 Kingsboro Lane has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82820 Kingsboro Lane have?
Some of 82820 Kingsboro Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82820 Kingsboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
82820 Kingsboro Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82820 Kingsboro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 82820 Kingsboro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82820 Kingsboro Lane offer parking?
No, 82820 Kingsboro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 82820 Kingsboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82820 Kingsboro Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82820 Kingsboro Lane have a pool?
No, 82820 Kingsboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 82820 Kingsboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 82820 Kingsboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 82820 Kingsboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82820 Kingsboro Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 82820 Kingsboro Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 82820 Kingsboro Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
