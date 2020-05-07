82820 Kingsboro Lane

Amenities

(Booked February-March 2020) All other months Available. Located inside the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club, this Naples plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths & den that is very nicely decorated. The open floor plan features 1,386 square feet, w/ wood floors though-out common areas. The high ceilings & many windows give the home a light, bright feeling. Situated a short distance from the Polo Clubhouse, the rear patio offers southeast mountain view.The kitchen features granite slab countertops & stainless steel appliances; including a built-in oven & gas cook top.the large master suite offers dual vanities & walk-in shower.Backyard features Covered Patio and well maintain Desert Landscaping.