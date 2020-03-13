All apartments in Indio
82642 Sky View Lane
Last updated March 13 2020

82642 Sky View Lane

82642 Sky View Lane · (760) 567-6619
Location

82642 Sky View Lane, Indio, CA 92201
Indian Palms Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2005 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club. On the golf course with 180 degree panoramic views of the mountains! Very clean and beautifully decorated with new cabinets and slab granite counter tops in the kitchen. Recently painted throughout. Redecorated master bath with jacuzzi tub, new cabinets and granite counters. Cozy living room/dining room with fireplace and high ceilings. Attached two car plus cart garage on a quiet street. Tenants have access to community pool and fitness center. Available turnkey furnished for $3,500/mo Jan-Apr, $3,200/mo Oct-Dec, and $2,400/mo summer and annual lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82642 Sky View Lane have any available units?
82642 Sky View Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82642 Sky View Lane have?
Some of 82642 Sky View Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82642 Sky View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
82642 Sky View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82642 Sky View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 82642 Sky View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82642 Sky View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 82642 Sky View Lane does offer parking.
Does 82642 Sky View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82642 Sky View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82642 Sky View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 82642 Sky View Lane has a pool.
Does 82642 Sky View Lane have accessible units?
No, 82642 Sky View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 82642 Sky View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 82642 Sky View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82642 Sky View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 82642 Sky View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
