82642 Sky View Lane

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club. On the golf course with 180 degree panoramic views of the mountains! Very clean and beautifully decorated with new cabinets and slab granite counter tops in the kitchen. Recently painted throughout. Redecorated master bath with jacuzzi tub, new cabinets and granite counters. Cozy living room/dining room with fireplace and high ceilings. Attached two car plus cart garage on a quiet street. Tenants have access to community pool and fitness center. Available turnkey furnished for $3,500/mo Jan-Apr, $3,200/mo Oct-Dec, and $2,400/mo summer and annual lease.