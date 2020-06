Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

The entire home was remodeled from top to bottom inside. Opening walls in the all white kitchen and living room with the intention of giving a massive open-concept space upon entry. The focal point being a floor to ceiling stone-faced fireplace.



The materials and color palate incorporated into the home give it a light and airy feel which is a welcome sanctuary from the desert surroundings.



The guest and master bath have new espresso-tone floating vanities with white quartz countertops and Pfister oil rubbed bronze modern fixtures which continue into the newly tiled shower and bath.



Each bedroom is newly furnished with a minimalistic feel to give spacious continuity throughout the home. Wall mounted televisions in each room. The master bedroom having direct access to the pool and spa.



The remodel continuing into the front and backyards. New landscaping was incorporated to complement the newly refinished pool and spa for your own private oasis.



Enjoy!