Indio, CA
81194 Avenida Sombra
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:12 AM

81194 Avenida Sombra

81194 Avenida Sombra · (760) 554-7172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81194 Avenida Sombra, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2446 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Sun City Shadow Hills! Dorado model ( 2 bedroom, 2 bath, den and powder room.) Wonderful view property sitting high and overlooking the 'green play'! Highly upgraded with granite counters, stainless appliances, and gorgeous cabinetry. Casual eating area looking at golf course and green! Fabulous views from great room and master bedroom! Den has doors to make a private area. Beautifully furnished home in a 'minimalist' format. Super clean and ready to call 'your home'! Available for 2021 season (4 month minumum)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81194 Avenida Sombra have any available units?
81194 Avenida Sombra has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81194 Avenida Sombra have?
Some of 81194 Avenida Sombra's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81194 Avenida Sombra currently offering any rent specials?
81194 Avenida Sombra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81194 Avenida Sombra pet-friendly?
No, 81194 Avenida Sombra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 81194 Avenida Sombra offer parking?
No, 81194 Avenida Sombra does not offer parking.
Does 81194 Avenida Sombra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81194 Avenida Sombra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81194 Avenida Sombra have a pool?
No, 81194 Avenida Sombra does not have a pool.
Does 81194 Avenida Sombra have accessible units?
No, 81194 Avenida Sombra does not have accessible units.
Does 81194 Avenida Sombra have units with dishwashers?
No, 81194 Avenida Sombra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81194 Avenida Sombra have units with air conditioning?
No, 81194 Avenida Sombra does not have units with air conditioning.
