81194 Avenida Sombra

Sun City Shadow Hills! Dorado model ( 2 bedroom, 2 bath, den and powder room.) Wonderful view property sitting high and overlooking the 'green play'! Highly upgraded with granite counters, stainless appliances, and gorgeous cabinetry. Casual eating area looking at golf course and green! Fabulous views from great room and master bedroom! Den has doors to make a private area. Beautifully furnished home in a 'minimalist' format. Super clean and ready to call 'your home'! Available for 2021 season (4 month minumum)