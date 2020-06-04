51899 Le Grand Court

Amenities
Seasonal Rental Available Starting November 1, 2020. December - May $5,000 per month. Newly Constructed TURNKEY FURNISHED Affirm Model (2BR/2BA + Den/Office | 1,622 Sq. Ft.) with Sparkling Pool & Spa Overlooking Park Setting with Western Sunset & Mountain Views! Open concept living featuring spacious kitchen with slab counters & generous bar seating. Large rolling wall of glass invites the outdoors in, expanding your options for dining & entertaining. Large master suite with King Bed and dual vanities overlooks backyard pool & spa. Guest BR with Queen Bed is opposite master suite. Generous Den/Office with Comfy Club Chairs and Sleeper Sofa located off the entry, adjacent to the guest bath. Attached Two-Car Garage. Call for availability.