51899 Le Grand Court

51899 Le Grand Ct · (760) 898-9729
Location

51899 Le Grand Ct, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Seasonal Rental Available Starting November 1, 2020. December - May $5,000 per month. Newly Constructed TURNKEY FURNISHED Affirm Model (2BR/2BA + Den/Office | 1,622 Sq. Ft.) with Sparkling Pool & Spa Overlooking Park Setting with Western Sunset & Mountain Views! Open concept living featuring spacious kitchen with slab counters & generous bar seating. Large rolling wall of glass invites the outdoors in, expanding your options for dining & entertaining. Large master suite with King Bed and dual vanities overlooks backyard pool & spa. Guest BR with Queen Bed is opposite master suite. Generous Den/Office with Comfy Club Chairs and Sleeper Sofa located off the entry, adjacent to the guest bath. Attached Two-Car Garage. Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51899 Le Grand Court have any available units?
51899 Le Grand Court has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51899 Le Grand Court have?
Some of 51899 Le Grand Court's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51899 Le Grand Court currently offering any rent specials?
51899 Le Grand Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51899 Le Grand Court pet-friendly?
No, 51899 Le Grand Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 51899 Le Grand Court offer parking?
Yes, 51899 Le Grand Court does offer parking.
Does 51899 Le Grand Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51899 Le Grand Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51899 Le Grand Court have a pool?
Yes, 51899 Le Grand Court has a pool.
Does 51899 Le Grand Court have accessible units?
No, 51899 Le Grand Court does not have accessible units.
Does 51899 Le Grand Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51899 Le Grand Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 51899 Le Grand Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 51899 Le Grand Court does not have units with air conditioning.
